Athiya Says Sood 'inspire Millions' As UNDP Confers Him With Special Humanitarian Award

Joining the league of Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, and others, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was recently conferred by United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) with the SDG special Humanitarian award. For selflessly extending a helping hand and sending home lakhs of migrants, helping thousands of stranded students across geographies abroad, providing free education and medical facilities to young children and creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood received this prestigious award.

Congratulating the actor, Athiya Shetty wrote, "Congratulations @SonuSood Sir! You deserve this and so much more. You inspire millions with your never ending work!" Ajaz Khan also wrote, "Sonu Sood bags the prestigious UN award for his humanitarian efforts. So Deserving My Brother CONGRATULATIONS."[sic] Director Farah Khan also wrote, "Well deserved my friend. Such great news."[sic]

What a great news. Congrats @SonuSood Veer on being conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) ❤️

HameshaMeharRahe pic.twitter.com/Z0wWIwo7bU — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 29, 2020

Congratulations @SonuSood ... today and everyday !!!! 💕🧿 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) September 29, 2020

Speaking about the honour, Sonu Sood said that it was a rare honour to be getting a United Nations recognition, adding that it is special for him. The actor further said that whatever little he did in his own humble way was for his fellow countrymen and he did it without any expectations. He added that to be recognised and awarded feels good and he supports the United Nations Development Programme in its endeavour to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Speaking about the implementation of these goals set by the United Nations Development Programme, Sonu Sood said that Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from it.

Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra .You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love 💓 🙏 https://t.co/fapGxV6DC3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 30, 2020

