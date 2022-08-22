Athiya Shetty And Her Beau KL Rahul Set To Move In Together? Here's All About It

Celebrity couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been stealing the limelight even before they made their relationship official. The two never fail to give major couple goals, as evident from their recent outings and social media banters. It has been a while now since Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating and now as per reports, the couple has moved in together.

Athiya Shetty and her beau KL Rahul all set to move in together

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have finally moved in together. They have found a love nest on Carter Road, Bandra and the sources close to the couple stated, "Their new home is ready". Athiya Shetty was busy moving into their new home as KL Rahul was playing a match against Zimbabwe. The publication further stated that the Tadap actor has been living in her new home for a week. The plan is to set up and organise the new house ahead of the cricketer's return to Mumbai.

A source close to the couple further claimed that Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty performed an intimate Grih Pravesh puja at the couple's new house in July.

Ever since Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official, speculations are rift regarding their wedding. Recently, Suneil Shetty told PTI,

"She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."

Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty