Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Get Cosy In New Photo-shoot; See Pictures

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been the talk of the town for their rumoured relationship. They often share pictures of each other on their respective social media handles but haven't made it official yet. Recently, the two featured together in a photoshoot The actor took to her social media account to share pictures from the same. Check it out.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul get cosy for a photoshoot

Taking to her Twitter account, Athiya shared two pictures while wearing the glasses. In the first picture, the couple can be seen standing close to each other while Athiya has her hand on KL Rahul's shoulder. The actor can be seen wearing a floral dress with a purple bow on her shoulder, while the cricketer wore a white polo-neck tee and black blazer. In the second picture, the actor posed with a pout and her hands on the glasses. Have a look at the pictures.

After the pictures were released on social media platforms, fans went ahead and showered their love for the couple. Some fans complimented them for their adorable look and others just left heart emoticons. Have a look at some of the fans reaction.

❤❤🖤🖤 — Priyanka Dash (@Priyank39826560) June 16, 2021

Aww..

Both are looking just fabulous 😊🤍🤍☺️❣️❣️... Lot's of love to both of you ❤️❤️❤️.... killing it🤍🤍🤍 — Tamanna Thakur (@SukhwantThakur) June 16, 2021

More about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

The rumoured couple are often seen sharing pictures and subtle hint on their social media. Earlier on the cricketer's birthday, Athiya shared a mirror selfie with him and wrote a birthday wish in the caption. She shared the picture and wrote, "grateful for you, happy birthday". Have a look at Athiya Shetty's Instagram post.

Other than this, fans have started picking up hints about the couple. Earlier, the actor posed in an open field with barricades behind her. On the other hand, the cricketer shared a bunch of pictures from his trip on Instagram with a background similar to Athiya's in her pictures. This sparked another rumour about them spending time together.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie was released in 2019. She is now gearing up to essay the role of a football player in Afshan Ashiq’s biopic film. Reportedly, the title of the film is said to be Hope Solo.

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.