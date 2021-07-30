Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma Turn Photographers For KL Rahul And Virat Kohli; Fans React

Apart from sweating out on the field, the Indian cricket team is enjoying some fun time with their partners in England before the five-match Test Series with England which will commence from August 4. Cricketer KL Rahul who is quite active on social media while sharing pictures of his beautiful stay in England recently shared an amazing photo from one of his photoshoots with teammates including Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Umesh Yadav. Much to the delight of the fans, the photographer behind the picture caught the attention of all.

KL Rahul shares a picture of his official 'photographers'

The picture also featured Virat’s wife-actor Anushka Sharma along with KL Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty. In the first photo, Rahul, Virat, Ishant, Mayank, and Umesh were seen posing against a staircase on the streets of England. “Swipe right,” the caption read. The second image featured the five men, as well as Virat’s wife Anushka, Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend Athiya, and Umesh’s wife Tanya Wadhwa. Ishant’s wife Pratima Singh’s Instagram Story suggested that she was the one who clicked the pictures. Though Athiya and Rahul haven't made their relationship official, their pictures speak volumes about their bond.



Though comments have been restricted in KL Rahul’s post, Arjun Kapoor who was amazed by the picture wrote, “Asking @athiyashetty & @anushkasharma for my next shoot.” Akasha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “This is everything.” Fans of the cricketer were fascinated by the picture and commented about his relationship with Athiya. One of the fans wrote, “Om my god... I'm so jealous of Athiya.” Another user wrote, “Means how Athiya you should be a professional photographer.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Love from Pakistan I'm a huge fan of the Indian cricket team.”

Apart from KL Rahul, Anushka Sharma shared a picture with her husband Virat Kohli, their daughter Vamika and other Indian cricket team members with their partners. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are also seen posing together in the picture. In Anushka's post, her family is seen posing with KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma, his wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav, and his wife Tanya Wadhwa. They are currently in Durham, England. Anushka captioned the post, "Dur'hum' saath saath hai (sic)."



