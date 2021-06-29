Athiya Shetty Calls 'Ray' A Great Watch, Praises Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Performance

Ray is an Indian anthology web series, that released recently on Netflix and has been garnering positive reviews. There are four stories in the anthology series and one of them titled Spotlight stars, Harshvardhan Kapoor, in the lead. Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle recently and shared her review of Spotlight and called it a 'great watch'.

Athiya Shetty's Instagram story about Ray

Motichoor Chaknachoor actor Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle recently and shared her thoughts about the latest Netflix release titled Ray. The actor shared a still from Spotlight, directed by Vasan Bala, which stars Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in the lead roles. Along with the poster, Athiya wrote, "what a great watch! loved the performances". Shetty had a special mention for her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and stated that she was effortless in the series and that she is really proud of her.

More about Ray

Ray is an anthology web series that features four renowned works of the master filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The chapter Spotlight features Harshvardhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Spotlight revolves around a family who has traveled a long distance to spend their Durga Puja vacation but is torn apart between deciding to meet a popular Tollywood actor or a man who claims to be 126 years old. Other episodes of Ray are directed by directors like Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala. Actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Shweta Basu, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Gajraj Rao, and several others are a part of this anthology series.

Athiya Shetty's works

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Athiya was last seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand, and Usha Nagar in supporting roles. Athiya is also gearing up to essay the role of a football player in Afshan Ashiq’s biopic film. Reportedly, the title of the film is said to be Hope Solo. Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with the Nikhil Advani-directed romantic action film Hero.

Image - Athiya Shetty's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.