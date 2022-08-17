Athiya Shetty Drops Stunning Pic In Backless Black Dress; Beau KL Rahul Reacts

It has been a while now since Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty and cricketer Rahul KL have been dating. The celebrity couple has been stealing the limelight even before they made their relationship official. From their stunning red carpet appearances to social media banters, the two never fail to give away major couple goals. As Athiya Shetty recently dropped a stunning picture from her latest photoshoot, her beau KL Rahul was seemingly in awe of her look.

Athiya Shetty enjoys a massive following of over 3.5 million on Instagram and often drops stunning pictures. Taking to her official handle, the Hero star recently shared a gorgeous picture of her in which she could be seen donning black attire. In the photo, Athiya Shetty was seen donning a backless black top and a matching skirt. She ditched accessories and left her locks open. As the picture was taken in orange and red lighting, Athiya Shetty wrote, "all of the lights."

The photo caught the attention of Shetty's beau KL Rahul. Apart from liking the picture, the Indian cricketer left fire and volcano emojis in the comment section. Suniel Shetty also left a red heart emoji on the picture.

KL Rahul often drops adorable comments on his girlfriend Athiya Shetty's pictures. Earlier this month, Athiya Shetty shared a cute photo in which she sported KL Rahul's blue hat. KL Rahul reacted to the photo and called Shetty, "Cutest hat chor." Sanjana Sanghi also penned, "Thas too cute," while Anu Ranjan wrote, "Awwwww huggy pooooo."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pictures

Both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often drop adorable pictures together and dish out couple goals. Last month, the actor shared a polaroid picture of her with her cricketer boyfriend. In the photo, the Motichoor Chaknachoor star shared smiles with her beau in a green outfit. On the other hand, the cricketer donned a white t-shirt. Sharing the photo, Athiya Shetty wrote, "favourite one," and added a monkey emoji.

Image: Instagram/@klrahul