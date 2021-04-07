Athiya Shetty Exclaims Nothing Is Impopsicle; Fans Caption 'waiting For KL Rahul Be Like'

Athiya Shetty recently added a quirky and candid glimpse of herself while she was relaxing at home and enjoying the summer season with a cool popsicle. Her fans loved her photo and many of them teased her by asking about her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul.

“Nothing is impopsicle”, says Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this photo of herself in which she can be seen relaxing on a chair with her legs on the table and relishing an orange flavoured popsicle and smiling while looking towards her right. She can also be seen wearing an oversized white tee with her hair tied in a high bun. The photo also gave a vibrant glimpse of her house with her dining area filled with green plants all around.

In the caption, she stated how nothing was ‘impopsicle’. The moment she posted this photo online, many of her fans took to Athiya Shetty’s post and mentioned how she looked cute in her photo while many dropped in fire symbols in the comment section. Some of her followers left cheeky responses, asking whether her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul was around her. Some of them also added how they would’ve loved it if she posted a photo of her with KL Rahul while others stated that this is how she would smile while waiting for him. Some fans also added heart-eyed emojis along with heart symbols in the comments to show how amazing and lovable she looked while having that popsicle. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Athiya Shetty’s Instagram post and see how her fans showed their love for her while casually teasing her with KL Rahul.





Athiya Shetty recently posted yet another quirky and stunning photo of herself in which she can be seen wearing a blazer with her hair straight and tongue out as one of the hair stylists was trying to style her hair putting on the hair spray. In the caption, she stated how teamwork made the dream work. The aesthetic monochrome post received a lot of love from her fans.

