Athiya Shetty Exudes Bridal Glow In Unseen Photos From Her Wedding With Husband KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty, who recently tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul, shared many unseen pictures from her wedding festivities on Saturday on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Athiya can be seen wearing a beautiful golden saree paired with a royal pink blouse. The pictures also feature Athiya's mother Mana Shetty, who can be seen performing a wedding ritual. In other pictures, Athiya can be seen showered with flowers and holding beetle leaves.

Athiya shared the pictures with a lotus emoticon in the caption. Her pictures caught the attention of her husband KL Rahul, who dropped a black heart in the comment section.

Actors Esha Gupta, Sharvari Wagh, Malvika Mohanan and Shanaya Kapoor too reacted to Athiya's pictures and dropped heart and star-eyed emojis in the post's comment section.

On Friday, newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul treated their fans and followers with pictures from their Haldi ceremony. The couple shared many happy unseen pictures from the event, where Athiya and KL Rahul could be seen all smiles and covered in Haldi. In one of the photos, Athiya can be seen applying haldi to her brother Ahan Shetty.

Both Athiya and KL Rahul opted for an off-white outfit for the event.

All about Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's marriage

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The couple reportedly met through a mutual friend in 2019 and confirmed their relationship in 2021. On January 23, in the evening of their marriage, the couple appeared before the media as husband and wife and posed for cameras.

Athiya and KL Rahul also shared an identical post on Instagram to share pictures from their wedding ceremony.

A day after their wedding, Athiya Shetty's father Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty took to Instagram to share more pictures from the wedding festivities and expressed their joy.

On the wedding day, Suniel and Ahan Shetty also greeted the media stationed outside their farmhouse and distributed sweets to them.

During an interaction with the paps, Suniel Shetty revealed that the couple will be hosting a wedding reception post-IPL. The cricket league is scheduled to start in March and end sometime in June.