Athiya Shetty Flaunts Her Adorable Lavender Cap; Fans All Hearts

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty recently took to social media to share a series of adorable pictures while she was chilling at home. The actor is seen showing off her quirky yet meaningful cap which she seems to love a lot. The actor is also seen putting on a few quirky expressions for the pictures. Through the caption for the post, the actor has indicated that she absolutely loves the cute cap and its printing. In the comments section of the post, various well-wishers, including Indian cricket player Robin Uthappa’s wife Shheethal Uthappa dropped their reactions.

Athiya Shetty latest photos

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty is one of the most followed actors on social media who tries her best to keep her social media updated and entertaining. The actor has posted two casual pictures here she seems to love the new cap that she is wearing. In the first picture, she is seen looking towards her right while making a pout face for the camera. She is also seen holding up her cap in position while looking away from the camera for a candid effect. In the second picture, Athiya Shetty is wearing a bright smile across her face showing her fans what has been written on the cap.

Athiya Shetty has opted for a no-makeup look in the picture, which highlights her natural glow and beauty. The actor is seen dressed in a simple black V-neck shirt which has a black colour and some print in orange. Her hair has been left open with the lavender cap which is bright, quirky, and chic with a meaningful message. The cap talks about saving wildlife, and also has the figure of a baby elephant on it. In the caption for the post, Athiya Shetty has used a series of sweet emoticons to express her thoughts on the issue. Have a look at the post from Athiya Shetty’s Instagram here.

Read This Is What Athiya Shetty Would Be Doing On Sets If She Wasn't An Actor!

Also read Athiya Shetty Reveals Who Her Real-life Hero Is, Says 'he Was Extremely Liberal'

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have spoken highly of the actor and her stunning pictures. Some people have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. One of the many people to drop an uplifting message has been Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa’s wife, Shheethal Uthappa, who believes that she looks like an absolute cutie. Have a look.

Read Athiya Shetty Recalls Her First Ever Visit To A Film Set, Says She Was 'fascinated'

Also read When Athiya Shetty Called Her Father Suniel 'too Nice' While Describing His Personality

Image Courtesy: Athiya Shetty's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.