Athiya Shetty Flaunts Her Engagement Ring, Mangalsutra As She Poses With Husband KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul appeared before the paps as husband and wife for the first time after their marriage on January 23. The couple had a close-knit wedding at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse with close friends and family in attendance. The newlyweds were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs. Athiya Shetty flaunted her engagement ring and magalsutra as she stepped out with KL Rahul to greet the photographers.

Athiya Shetty wore a baby pink Anamika Khanna lehenga while KL Rahul complimented her in an off-white sherwani by the same designer.

Check out their dreamy pictures below:

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's first Insta post after marriage

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posted for the first time on Instagram after tying the knot on Monday. The couple shared a set of dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Athiya and KL Rahul shared an identical post as husband and wife on Instagram. They captioned their wedding pictures, "“In your light, I learn how to love…”



They added, "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Check out their pictures below:

Athiya and KL Rahul to have wedding reception post-IPL

Suniel Shetty on Monday in an interaction with the shutterbugs informed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are planning to have a wedding reception after IPL.

Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty, after the wedding, greeted the paps stationed outside their Khandala farmhouse. The informed the shutterbugs that the couple is officially married and also distributed sweets.

The veteran actor also spoke about 'officially' becoming a father-in-law and said he is welcoming a son to his house. He was referring to his son-in-law KL Rahul.

Ahan Shetty too reacted to his sister's marriage with cricketer KL Rahul and said he was extremely happy to the photographers while distributing sweets.

About KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's relationship

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reportedly started dating in 2019. They met through a mutual friend and hit it off. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2021 on Athiya's birthday.