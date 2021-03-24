Athiya Shetty Gives Free 'skin Service', Says 'Vitamin E Is An Excellent Anti-oxidant'

Hero actor Athiya Shetty often takes to social media to share self-care tips with her Instagram family. On Wednesday morning, the celebrity once again shared a healthy ‘skin service’ suggestion that has worked wonders for her. In a quirky video, Athiya spilt the beans about a particular element that nourishes and keeps her skin glowing always.

Athiya Shetty’s free ‘skin service’

The clip begins with Athiya breaking open a green pill that is rich in Vitamin E. After squeezing out enough nutrients of the pill in a bowl, the actor immediately applied it to her skin. The video features her donning a dyed sleeveless top which is paired with ripped jeans. Sleek hair left open completes this casual look of the star.

While sharing the clip, Athiya explained that Vitamin E is an ‘excellent anti-oxidant’ that helps in ‘nourishing’ and ‘hydrating’ one’s skin. According to the Mubarakan actor, this trick has worked ‘brilliantly’ for her. However, while recommending it to her fans, the actor also put out a disclaimer asking fans to consult their dermatologist before trying out her trick. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

Skin Service READ | When Athiya Shetty answered whose career she would want to steal Vitamin E is an excellent anti-oxidant! It nourishes and hydrates your skin. This worked brilliantly for me I hope it does for you too

But PLEASE consult your dermatologist or doctor before using it

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor were desperate to enquire about the tablet she has been using to acquire glowing skin. On the other hands, many complimented the actor for sharing her skincare tip with them. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Recently, in a previous post, fans also got to know about Athiya’s sweet cravings. The actor, took to Instagram, to reveal her favourite Hershey’s chocolate bar. While sharing the photo, Athiya added that eating this particular chocolate provides her with immense ‘bliss’. Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Athiya was last seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. She gearing up to essay the role of a football player in Afshan Ashiq’s biopic film. Reportedly, the title of the film is said to be Hope Solo.

