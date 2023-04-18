Athiya Shetty Joins KL Rahul For Intimate Birthday Celebrations Amid IPL 2023

Athiya Shetty celebrated her husband KL Rahul's birthday. The cricketer is busy with the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League and had an intimate celebration on his special day. Photos from his cake-cutting were shared online and quickly went viral. Rahul cut his birthday cake inside a hotel room and Athiya joined in the celebrations. This was first birthday after marriage in January, and wife Athiya made sure to join him.

In the image, Rahul wore a striped, full sleeves T-shirt and blue denim and Athiya opted for a comfy maxi dress. As Rahul cut the cake, Athiya looked at him with love in her eyes. They also posed for a selfie and flashed their bright smiles. Sharing the photos, Akash Poojari wrote "Happy birthday Anna." It seemed like Rahul celebrated his birthday with Lucknow Super Giants team members in a low key manner.

Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty wish KL Rahul

Earlier in the day, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty also shared birthday wishes for KL Rahul on social media. Suniel, Athiya Shetty's father, shared a photo from Rahul's wedding in which he put tilak on the groom's forehead and blessed him. In the caption, the Hera Pher star wrote, "Blessed to have you in our lives …Happy birthday baba (sic)." Suniel accompanied his caption with a heart emoji.

Ahan also shared a picture with his brother-in-law on Instagram and wished Rakul on his birthday. In the throwback image, both Ahan and Rahul wore casual outfits and posed with their arms around each other. Ahan and Rahul shared a good bond even before Athiya married the Indian cricketer and hung out together on vacations.

Rahul is busy with the ongoing season of the IPL. He is the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants team in the domestic cricket league. It will be interesting to see if he can lead the team to the trophy. On the points table, they are placed 2nd currently with 3 wins in their 6 games. Their next match is against Gujarat Titans on April 22, which will be played at the Ekana Sportz City in Lucknow.