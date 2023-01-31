Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Are Their Goofy Self In First Video Post Wedding; Watch

Days after tying the knot with actress Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul shared a goofy video with his better half on Tuesday (January 31). The cricketer took to his Instagram and simply posted the video without adding any caption.

In the clip, KL Rahul and Athiya can be seen striking multiple poses with a funky beat playing in the background. While the actress looked stunning in a red ensemble which she paired with a choker and pair of earrings, all eyes are on her simple but elegant mangalsutra. The groom is dressed in a black shimmery kurta which he accessorised with a gold watch in his hand.

Check out the video here:

Athiya and KL Rahul announced their marriage

Athiya and KL Rahul announced their wedding on January 23 in coordinated Instagram posts that read, "'In your light, I learn how to love…' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Check out their post below:

More about Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul relationship

Athiya and KL Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend and started dating in 2019. The couple wished each other birthdays on Instagram, which sparked dating rumours among fans.

Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship 'Instagram official' on Athiya's birthday in 2021. In his birthday post for Athiya, KL Rahul addressed her as 'My heart'.

The couple decided to get married after dating for three years and exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony with their loved ones in attendance.