Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Head To Udaipur For Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's Wedding?

Ahead of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's grand wedding in Udaipur today (February 14), Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were snapped at the Mumbai airport seemingly heading for the lavish affair. Pandya and Stankovc are set to renew their wedding vows in the presence of close family members and friends. Newlyweds Athiya and KL Rahul were spotted hours after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's departure.

Athiya Shetty donned a white T-shirt and teamed it with a blue denim jacket and flared denim pants. On the other hand, KL Rahul kept it casual in a white T-shirt paired with grey joggers and a multicoloured jacket.

See the photos below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli snapped at the airport

Earlier this morning, former Team Indian captain Virat Kohli and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport in casual avatars. While Anushka sported a black sweatshirt teamed with blue lowers and a yellow cross-body bag, Virat donned a blue T-shirt paired with brown cargo pants and a green jacket. Seemingly, like the couple were headed to Udaipur for Hardik Pandya and Natasa's white wedding.

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's airport spotting

Ahead of their wedding, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were snapped at the Mumbai airport along with their family yesterday (February 13). The couple twinned in black outfits. At the airport, the model was seen greeting her family before jetting off to Udaipur. They were also accompanied by Hardik's brother and Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with a son, Agastya the same year. Now, the couple will be renewing their wedding vows in an intimate yet lavish affair.