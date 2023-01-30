Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Pose For Paps, Newlyweds’ First Photos Post Wedding Go Viral

Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first public appearance in Bandra after the couple tied the knot on January 23. Athiya and KL Rahul twinned in denim jeans. While Athiya paired it with an oversized printed shirt, KL Rahul kept it casual and comfy in a simple white t-shirt.

Check out the pictures here:

Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship

Athiya and KL Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend and started dating in 2019. The couple wished each other on birthdays on Instagram, which sparked dating rumours among fans.

Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship 'Instagram official' on Athiya's birthday in 2021. In his birthday post for Athiya, KL Rahul addressed her as 'My heart'.

The couple decided to get married after dating for three years and exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony with their loved ones in attendance.

Athiya and KL Rahul announced their wedding in coordinated Instagram posts that read, "'In your light, I learn how to love…' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."