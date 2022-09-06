Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul To Tie The Knot At Suniel Shetty's Khandala Bungalow: Report

Rumoured couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been making headlines soon after reports of them dating surfaced online. While there have been several reports about the duo tying the knot soon, a surprising piece of a report recently emerged online claiming that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are gearing up to get married at a place which is very close to Suniel Shetty’s heart. Read further ahead to get all the latest updates about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding plans.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to get married in Khandala?

According to the latest reports by Pinkvilla, a delightful piece of news for all the Athiya Kl Rahul fans arrived alleging that in a few months from now, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will tie the nuptial knot. While it was earlier claimed that their wedding would be a star-studded event at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, it has now been reported that the duo will get married at dad Suniel Shetty's home- Jahaan in Khandala which is considered quite close to the Dhadkan actor’s heart. The house was built 17 years ago. Moreover, the wedding nuptials will be graced by their family members and close friends while it is still awaited whether any of the Bollywood stars will be attending the ceremony or not.

Ever since Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official, speculations are rife regarding their wedding. Recently, Suneil Shetty told PTI, "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."

Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty