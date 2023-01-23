Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Ajay Devgn Shares Special Message For 'Anna' Suniel Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot today (January 23). On this special occasion, actor Ajay Devgn wished the soon-to-be-married couple and also gave a 'special shoutout' to his friend and actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty.

Sharing a mushy picture of the couple on his Twitter account, Devgn wrote, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Love. Ajay."

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion.

❤️ Ajay pic.twitter.com/n2po9KfPdo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's Wedding

On Sunday, Suniel Shetty confirmed the news of Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding. He was papped outside the wedding venue in Khandala, where he greeted the shutterbugs. When the paparazzi congratulated him, he expressed his gratitude to them. While interacting with the paps, he said, "We will come. Tomorrow, I'll bring Athiya and KL Rahul."

The actor also thanked the media for showering the couple with their love and blessings.

Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship

According to the reports, Athiya and KL Rahul met through a mutual friend and started dating in 2019. The couple wished each other birthdays on Instagram, which sparked dating rumours among the fans.

Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship 'Instagram official' on the actress' birthday in 2021. In his birthday post for Athiya, KL Rahul addressed her as 'My heart'.

The couple decided to get married after dating for three years and will exchange wedding vows on January 23 in a private ceremony with their loved ones in attendance.