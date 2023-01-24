Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Anshula Kapoor Shares Series Of Afterparty Photos

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in a fairytale wedding at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday (January 23). After the pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony went viral on social media, pictures from their wedding afterparty surfaced online.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula shared a collage of several pictures with the newlyweds on her Instagram stories. Following their private wedding ceremony, Athiya and KL Rahul exchanged their stunning wedding attire for something casual and comfy.

While Athiya donned a red sharara with floral detailing for the afterparty later that evening, KL Rahul kept it simple in a white t-shirt. Anshula's rumoured beau Rohan Thakkar can also be seen in the pictures.

In the pictures, the foursome struck a variety of poses as they were captured in the camera. Anshula, who is dressed in a black outfit, was seen all smiles as Athiya hugged and kissed her.

See the collage of pictures here:

Earlier, Athiya and KL Rahul announced their wedding in a similar Instagram post that read, "'In your light, I learn how to love…' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship

Athiya and KL Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend and started dating in 2019. The couple wished each other for birthdays on Instagram, which sparked dating rumours among fans.

Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship 'Instagram official' on Athiya's birthday in 2021. In his birthday post for Athiya, KL Rahul addressed her as 'My heart'.

The couple decided to get married after dating for three years and exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony with their loved ones in attendance.