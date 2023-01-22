Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Photo Of Suniel Shetty's Lit-up Khandala House Goes Viral

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pre-wedding festivities reportedly began yesterday. A glimpse of their reported wedding venue, recently, made quite a stir on social media. The couple is expected to tie the knot on January 23.

Suniel Shetty's sprawling Khandala farmhouse is rumoured to be the wedding venue, which could be seen all decked up for the grand affair in the viral photos and videos.

Ahead of the couple's wedding festivities, a video capturing the beautiful wedding 'mandap' decked with flowers and lights went viral. The video also showed the wide view of 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor's farmhouse. The clip sparked more speculations about the couple's wedding.

Take a look:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's rumoured wedding

The news about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding is making a lot of headlines. Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expected to exchange the nuptial vows on January 23 in an intimate ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivities including Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet began on January 21. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the celebrities about the same.

However, Suniel Shetty confirmed that her daughter Athiya and KL Rahul will be getting married but did not disclose when it will happen. The actor also mentioned that the couple's wedding will be a 'small and simple' affair with 'only family'.

A few days ago, a video of KL Rahul's house decked up with lights went viral on social media. It also showed several workers at KL Rahul's house, where 'wedding preparations' seem to be 'in full swing', according to social media users.

Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship

The couple reportedly met each other through a common friend and began dating in 2019. They wished each other their birthdays, which sparked dating rumours among the fans.

In 2021, they made their relationship 'Instagram official' on Athiya's birthday when beau KL Rahul addressed her as 'My heart'.