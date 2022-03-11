As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for 16 days, millions of Ukrainians and foreigners residing in Ukraine are being forced to leave the war-torn country. Among them, the story of a Ukrainian woman fleeing the country while carrying her elderly dog on her shoulders recently began doing the rounds on the internet. Netizens in massive numbers commended the woman for her strength and compassion. As soon as the story caught the attention of Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, she quickly took to Instagram to re-share it with her followers.

Ukrainian woman's harrowing story moved Athiya Shetty

As reported by The Guardian, the woman in question is namely Alisa, who found herself in a harrowingly difficult position. Reportedly, the Ukrainian woman lost her father just a day before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. While people were evacuating from Kyiv, Alisa and her husband were roaming all over to the city to procure documents to bury her father.

As per the portal, Alisa was helped by her German company to flee from the country and move to Poland with her family and two large dogs, of which one was an elderly German Shepherd. Reportedly, Alisa had to part ways with her husband due to a mobilisation order. When the Ukrainian woman continued to flee to Poland with her family, they found a lot of cars moving in the same direction. Since they couldn't stay inside the car for 3-5 days, the family decided to walk to cross the border in minus seven-degree weather.

Alisa's elderly dog is a 12 and a half-year-old German Shepherd who struggled to walk and fell every kilometre. The Ukrainian woman asked for help but was declined by everyone. Alisa claimed that many told her to leave her dog behind. However, the woman refused and decided to carry her pet on her shoulders to cross the border.

When Athiya Shetty stumbled upon the emotional story, she immediately posted it online. The Bollywood actor who is a pet lover herself was left moved by the woman's struggle. Take a look at it below:

Athiya Shetty is fond of animals and time and again uses social media to rally for pet adoption. She owns multiple dogs including three Great Danes, a Pug and one Husky namely Brody.

