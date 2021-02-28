Athiya Shetty On What She Learnt From Her Father Suniel Shetty As An Actor

Athiya Shetty and her father Suniel Shetty are a doting duo, as they express it in their various conversations and on their Instagram feeds. Back in 2017, in an interview, Athiya had shared what she has learnt from her father as an actor. Read along to know excerpts from the interview and more.

Also Read: Remember When Athiya Shetty Revealed The Accessories She Can't Leave Her House Without?

Athiya Shetty on what she has learnt from her dad

In an interview with NDTV Goodtimes, Athiya shared her experiences as she visited sets as a kid, what made her get into movies and other details about various aspects of her life. During the conversation, she was also asked about what she has learned from her father Suniel Shetty, as an actor. Athiya revealed that she never really saw her father’s movies often as a child as he mostly featured in action movies, and that scared her.

She shared an anecdote from when she was a 6-year-old and was watching Border, the 1997 JP Dutta blockbuster where Suniel Shetty played an army man. As soon as she saw her father dying on-screen, Athiya remembered howling and was surprised when he came back home, following which she didn’t really see his movies. Athiya then shared that she has learned a lot from her father as a human being and that is what she cherishes the most.

Also Read: When Athiya Shetty Advised Fans To ‘have Fun Experimenting’ With Makeup

Further talking about her father, Athiya revealed that he is a very emotional person with his heart on his sleeve. She added that although he might look like someone who doesn’t get affected, he is a person who sheds a tear even at the littlest of things. Athiya further added that her father is a very giving person and humble, which are the things that she is trying to inculcate within herself.

When asked about her favourite film of her father's, Athiya shared that Hera Pheri (2000) is her most favourite and she can watch it again, anytime. She also added that she likes Dhadkan (2000) as well. Suniel Shetty went on to win a Filmfare Award for Best Villain for his performance in Dhadkan.

Also Read: When Athiya Shetty's Cute Leisurely Moments Were The Envy Of Her Instagram Followers

Also Read: Athiya Shetty Shares List Of Songs That Are Her All-time Favourite | Check Out!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.