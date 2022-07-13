Athiya Shetty Reacts To Wedding Rumours With Beau KL Rahul; 'I Hope I'm Invited'

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently grabbed headlines after reports suggested that the lovebirds will be tying the knot in the next three months. The duo has been dating for quite some time, however, neither of them has ever addressed questions about marriage publicly. Breaking the silence on the speculations, Athiya dropped an Instagram story and jokingly asked for an invitation to the wedding.

Athiya Shetty reacts to wedding rumours with beau KL Rahul

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 13, the Mubarakan actor wrote, "I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol." Take a look.

Athiya and Rahul were recently in Munich together, where Rahul underwent groin surgery. Giving his well-wishers an update on his health, he took to Instagram and wrote, "Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon."Athiya also shared his picture with a smiling emoticon.

Earlier this year, Athiya's father and superstar Suniel Shetty had also spoken about the couple, revealing that he 'loves' Rahul. According to PTI he mentioned, "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."

More about Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship

The lovebirds reportedly met through one of their common friends, and have kept their relationship away from the limelight for about two years. It was only on Athiya's birthday last year that things became Instagram official. KL Rahul took to social media to share mushy photos of the two alongside a short yet romantic caption. He wrote, "Happy birthday my (heart emoticon)." Since then, the duo hasn't shied away from showering love and adulation on each other.

(Image: @rahulkl/Instagram)