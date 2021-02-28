Athiya Shetty Recalls Her First Ever Visit To A Film Set, Says She Was 'fascinated'

Athiya Shetty recalled her first days on set and also opened up about her growing up years. The actor revealed that it had always been her ambition to be an actor right from the start. She expressed that her mother was adamant about giving Athiya a normal childhood and therefore sheltered her from going to movie sets too much. However, the actor was inclined towards the cinema and revealed that even at the age of 3 she would perform on songs playing on the television, mimicking the dance moves of Madhur Dixit at the time.

Athiya Shetty recalls her very first on-set experience

Athiya, in an interview with NDTV Goodtimes, revealed that she once got the chance to visit the sets of the film Umrao Jaan (2006) which featured her father Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role. It was during this time that young Athiya was completely fascinated by the film set. She recalled her experience visiting the set and spotting Aishwariya Rai in her element as she was preparing for her shots in between takes. Athiya Shetty at the time was so fascinated by the film set that she made it a point to always stick by the film set regardless of how the movie was turning out to be. She further spoke about the experience of being on the sets of the JP Dutta film and said that she instantly felt like this is something she would like to do.

The actor said that she was absolutely amazed by Aishwariya Rai and thus enjoyed her first time on the set of the film. She further added that being a young kid she would look up to Aishwariya Rai and admire her. Upon being asked if she remembers anything in particular about Aishwariya from the set, Athiya stated that she recalls the actor being very humble and polite on the set of the film and would treat everyone with the same respect. Athiya said that it was this aspect that she learnt from her and said that humility and respect is something that is quite essential in the acting profession as an artist works with several individuals to make a good film.

