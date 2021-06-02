Athiya Shetty Reminisces Her Childhood With Father Suniel Shetty, Shares Adorable Video

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty has been spending her time at home and she's busy taking a trip down memory lane. The actor took to her Instagram on June 2 to post a video from her childhood days with her father Suniel Shetty. In the video, toddler Athiya is seen playing in the garden with her father Suniel Shetty. She is seen adorably looking around as she plays in the garden. In one of the shots, Suniel Shetty is seen holding her in his arms and talking to her. Athiya Shetty is spotted wearing a white dress with two ponytails.

Athiya Shetty extends gratitude to frontline workers

In another Instagram story, Athiya Shetty shared a post by The Gratitude Project India extending gratitude to all the frontline workers - doctors, nurses, police officers, vendors, and social workers who are risking their lives for the people of India. The post also mentioned that everybody prays for their safety and well-being. Check out her story.

A peek into Athiya Shetty's Instagram

Athiya Shetty is an avid social media user and loves to keep her fans updated about her daily whereabouts. The actor loves to post pictures of her trip adventures and photoshoots. She also loves to give her feed aesthetic vibes with photos of coffee in a subtle frame or holding chocolate with her freshly painted nails.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Athiya was last seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand, and Usha Nagar in supporting roles. It is based on a 36-year-old man, Pushpinder Tyagi, working abroad in Dubai, trying to find a wife back home in Bhopal, while in the process he meets his much younger neighbour, Anita Awasthi, who wants to marry someone who is settled abroad.

Athiya is also gearing up to essay the role of a football player in Afshan Ashiq’s biopic film. Reportedly, the title of the film is said to be Hope Solo. Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with the Nikhil Advani-directed romantic action film Hero.

