Athiya Shetty Reveals Who Her Real-life Hero Is, Says 'he Was Extremely Liberal'

Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty made her debut with the Bollywood film Hero in the year 2015. Next, she was seen in Mubarakan in 2017. Ahead of the release of her second film Mubarakan, the actor appeared in an interview where she opened up about who is her hero in real life and more.

Athiya Shetty reveals her real-life hero

In the interview with In the Spotlight, she was asked who her hero in real life is. In response, she said that her grandfather was her hero in real life. She revealed that he passed away when she was in London shooting for her film Mubarakan. When asked why he was her hero, she said that it was because of the way he raised his grandchildren. His ideologies had always been extremely modern. He encouraged all his grandchildren even though they are girls. She remembered hearing stories about him while growing up. Her grandfather sent both her aunts to America along with her father to study because he felt that their education was as important. She said that he was extremely liberal. He never differentiated between a boy and a girl.

About Athiya Shetty's Mubarakan

Mubarakan is a 2017 romantic comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles. Athiya played the role of Binkle Sandhu in the film. The film is about identical twins who fall in love with their respective lovers and seek the help of their paternal uncle to get married. The procedure of getting married leaves behind a trail of confusion. The film received mixed reviews from critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.5 out of 10.

About Athiya Shetty's movies and more

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Hero. Later, she featured in several magazine covers such as Cosmopolitan, Verve, Harper's Bazaar many more. She became the brand ambassador for Maybelline New York. After Mubarakan, she was seen in Debamitra Biswal's comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Hope Solo. It will be footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, where she will be playing the lead role.