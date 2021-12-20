Athiya Shetty Says She Was 'conscious' Of Her Body; Talks About Skinny Body-shaming

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty has opened up about her experience with body shaming. The actor revealed that she was skinny-shamed and was very conscious about her body. Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the romantic action movie Hero and will next be seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.

Athiya Shetty opens up about her experience with body shaming

In a conversation with ANI, the actor revealed that she was body-shamed for being too skinny, she said, "I have fallen into the category of body shaming when I was young. People need to realise that body-shaming is not only associated with being overweight but also skinny and I have always believed that commenting on someone's weight, appearance, anything that can make them less confident is something I don't believe in."

The actor said that as a teenager she was very conscious about her body, but as she grew she became more confident. "I do not really deal with them anymore. I used to when I was a child and when I was a teenager. I used to be very conscious of my body, I still am. But I am a lot better because I have confidence in myself today. People don't know what body shaming is."

Athiya said that films, magazines and social media have been major factors that somehow promoted body shaming. She said, "I do feel that there are so many boys and girls, men and women who aspire to be a certain body type, aspire to be a certain way in terms of their appearance because of social media, because of magazine covers, because of movies, reality shows. Social media, it's also starting from a young age which is sad as well as scary." She also said that one should embrace their flaws.

Shetty also added that she had seen a gradual change in society and several Magazines were now putting out covers that are relatable and that help men and women understand that being real is beautiful as well. On the work front, Athiya was last seen in the comedy-drama film Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty