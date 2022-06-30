Last Updated:

Athiya Shetty Sends Love To Boyfriend KL Rahul As He Shares His Health Update Post Surgery

Athiya Shetty took to her social media to share an update on her beau KL Rahul post his groin surgery in Germany. Check out her post below.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
athiya shetty

Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty


Indian cricketer KL Rahul experienced a tough couple of weeks owing to his groin surgery in Germany. The health issue led him to miss out on the Men in Blue's five-match series against South Africa. Moreover, he was also ruled out of the upcoming fifth Test match against England.

While injuries are part and parcel of an athlete's life, the 30-year-old had the support and care of his partner and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty. Following his surgery in Germany, the actor shared an adorable picture on her social media to give a small health update on the cricketer. 

Athiya Shetty shares adorable picture of KL Rahul

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 29-year-old shared a candid picture of the cricketer looking sideways and smiling contently. While she did not say anything about his health, she shared an adorable emoji with the picture. 

READ | Suniel Shetty has begun preparations for Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's wedding? Deets inside

On the other hand, KL Rahul shared the same picture on his Instagram to give a big update on the surgery and his health. He wrote, ''Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon.''

READ | Suniel Shetty reacts to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding rumours: 'They have my blessings'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Many fans including Krishna Shroff wished for a speedy recovery of the cricketer. Athiya's brother and actor Ahan Shetty also commented on the post by writing, ''Back stronger.''

READ | Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spend weekend together; BFF Akansha Ranjan shares photos

More on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

The duo reportedly started dating in 2019 and have not shied away from flaunting their love for each other via social media posts. From birthdays to sharing pictures from their vacation together, the couple continued to support each other in their professional ventures as well. 

READ | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty jet off to Germany for cricketer's surgery; Watch

Recently, there were several rumours of the couple making things official and tying the knot. However, Athiya's father veteran actor Suniel Shetty told PTI, ''She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there.''

Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: athiya shetty, KL Rahul, bollywood
First Published:
COMMENT