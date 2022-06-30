Athiya Shetty Sends Love To Boyfriend KL Rahul As He Shares His Health Update Post Surgery

Indian cricketer KL Rahul experienced a tough couple of weeks owing to his groin surgery in Germany. The health issue led him to miss out on the Men in Blue's five-match series against South Africa. Moreover, he was also ruled out of the upcoming fifth Test match against England.

While injuries are part and parcel of an athlete's life, the 30-year-old had the support and care of his partner and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty. Following his surgery in Germany, the actor shared an adorable picture on her social media to give a small health update on the cricketer.

Athiya Shetty shares adorable picture of KL Rahul

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 29-year-old shared a candid picture of the cricketer looking sideways and smiling contently. While she did not say anything about his health, she shared an adorable emoji with the picture.

On the other hand, KL Rahul shared the same picture on his Instagram to give a big update on the surgery and his health. He wrote, ''Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon.''

Many fans including Krishna Shroff wished for a speedy recovery of the cricketer. Athiya's brother and actor Ahan Shetty also commented on the post by writing, ''Back stronger.''

More on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

The duo reportedly started dating in 2019 and have not shied away from flaunting their love for each other via social media posts. From birthdays to sharing pictures from their vacation together, the couple continued to support each other in their professional ventures as well.

Recently, there were several rumours of the couple making things official and tying the knot. However, Athiya's father veteran actor Suniel Shetty told PTI, ''She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there.''

Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty