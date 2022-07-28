Athiya Shetty Shares Pic With Her 'favourite One' KL Rahul; Fans Say 'made For Each Other'

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been stealing the limelight ever since the two made their relationship official on Instagram. Starting from their romantic vacays to being spotted at various events in the public, the duo have left a strong buzz among the fans with their adorable pictures on social media.

After various rumours of the two tying the knot surfaced on the Internet, the Motichoor Chaknachoor star took to Instagram and treated fans with yet another beautiful picture of the couple where the duo is seen smiling while striking a pose for the camera.

Athiya Shetty shares adorable picture with 'favourite' KL Rahul

The duo has been dating for quite some time now, however, neither of them has ever addressed questions about marriage publicly. Previously, Shetty had broken her silence on the speculations with a witty post on social media, however, the fans continue to wish to see them together as a couple.

Sharing a happy picture of the two on Instagram, Athiya did not write much, she just wrote 'favourite one' with (monkey emoji)”. Rahul was quick to comment below the same and dropped a white heart emoticon. Within no time of her posting the photo, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and friends.

Karisma Kapoor commented, "Cuties" while Sikander Kher, Malavika Mohanan, and Krishna Shroff dropped hearts on the post. On the other hand, fans also poured in their love for the same and wrote, "Finally this makes it to the grid." Another user called them "made for each other.' A third follower of the actor wrote, "Love you both very much, you compliment each other."

Athiya and Rahul were recently in Munich together where Rahul underwent groin surgery. Giving his well-wishers an update on his health, he took to Instagram and wrote, "Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon (sic)"

Earlier this year, Athiya's father and superstar Suniel Shetty had also spoken about the couple, revealing that he 'loves' Rahul. According to PTI he mentioned, "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."

IMAGE: Instagram/athiyashetty