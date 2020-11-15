Athiya Shetty star attraction at BSE's Muhurat Trading on Diwali, rings Opening Bell

Festivals are known for grand celebrations, joyful gatherings and apart from participating in rituals and family time, the day is also considered auspicious to make purchases and perform other important activities. One of the examples of this is the Muhurat trading ritual for stock market investors on Diwali. The event was celebrated with fanfare at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Saturday, where Athiya Shetty was a star attraction.

Athiya Shetty attends Muhurat Trading at Bombay Stock Exchange

The Bombay Stock Exchange was decorated in style on the occasion of Diwali and the day started with Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO of BSE, performing the Lakshmi Poojan at the venue. With mask on, Athiya Shetty came out in style in a light-coloured traditional dress for the event and she too participated in the rituals.

The stock markets are known to remain closed on festivals and other public holidays. But with Diwali considered an auspicious occasion, the system of Muhurat Trading had been started, where investors trade for a one-hour window, believing it to be an auspicious time for their investments to get good returns. They also perform rituals like the opening of account books and more on Diwali.

The Muharat trading kicked off at 6.15 PM on Saturday. Athiya was at the centre of the proceedings as she rung the 'Opening Bell' to open the floor for trading.

Bollywood Actress Ms. @theathiyashetty along with Shri @ashishchauhan, MD&CEO, BSE his family and other dignitaries on the stage ringing the #OpeningBell to mark the beginning of auspicious #BSEMuhuratTrading2020 on 14th Nov, 2020#Deepavali #Diwali #DiwaliCelebration2020 pic.twitter.com/GuawqNMZ6p — BSE India (@BSEIndia) November 14, 2020

Athiya also felicitated the COVID-19 warriors at the event.

Ms. @theathiyashetty , Bollywood Actress presenting memento to the Covid Warriors on the occasion of Diwali Celebration #MuhuratTrading on 14th November, 2020 at @BSEIndia#BSEMuhuratTrading #Diwali2019 pic.twitter.com/TovO3uRGdQ — BSE India (@BSEIndia) November 14, 2020

The BSE Sensex grew by 381 points in the opening trade of the Muhurat session as it marked the start of the Hindu Samwat year 2077. The 30-share index was trading at 43,823.76 in the first few minutes of the trading, at a lifetime high.

Bollywood link to stock markets

Meanwhile, a recent connection of the film industry to the Bombay Stock Exchange has been web series Scam 1992. The Hansal Mehta series starring Pratik Gandhi has become a talking point and is winning praises from celebrities and netizens. The venture traces the stock market scam of 1992 where Harshad Mehta had duped numerous banks.

As per reports, even Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull is also based on the stock market.

