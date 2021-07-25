Athiya Shetty Turns Photographer For Anushka Sharma As They Stroll The Lanes Of UK

Actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were spotted strolling through the cities in the UK. Anushka's Instagram recently featured a series of photos from her trip where she credited Athiya Shetty for taking all the splendid pictures of her. Sharma is currently in the UK with Virat Kohli as the Indian Cricket team is stationed there for the upcoming matches.

Athiya Shetty turns photographer for Anushka Sharma

Amidst dating rumours between cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, the actor was spotted in the UK where the team is currently stationed. During her stay, Shetty turned photographer for Anushka Sharma as the duo enjoyed a day out in the beautiful lanes of the country. Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos and credited Athiya as the photographer. For her day out, Sharma sported a white T-shirt, and a white denim jacket along with a pair of wide-legged denims. While sharing the photos Anushka wrote "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way."

As soon as the Zero actress shared the post, Athiya Shetty reacted to it and dropped in a heart emoticon in the comment section. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma also reacted to Sharma's post and left a heart-eyed emoji along with a heart.

Anushka Sharma has accompanied her husband Virat Kohli along with their daughter Vamika to the United Kingdom where Team India has been stationed for their cricket series. Amongst all the comments on Anushka's post, Virat Kohli managed to swoop in and drop his heart in the list.

Anushka Sharma celebrates as daughter Vamika turns six months old

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared rare pictures of her daughter Vamika as she turned six months old. The first photo featured Sharma lying on the grass with her daughter, while another photo featured Virat Kohli in the frame with their daughter. Although baby Vamika's face was partly visible in the photo fans got a glimpse of her. Sharma while sharing the photo wrote "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

