Athiya Shetty Uploads Splendid Sunkissed Photo, Fans Enquire About KL Rahul's Whereabouts

Athiya Shetty, who seems to be having an amazing time in London recently took to Instagram to share a sunkissed picture of her having an ice lollipop. The actor's post got various reactions from her fans and family members with one of the fans asking her about the whereabouts of her rumoured beau, cricketer KL Rahul who is with team India for their tour. The duo has flooded social media with their recent pictures from the UK, making them viral in no time.

Athiya's picture gets a hilarious comment from a fan

The actor, who has been making headlines for dating KL Rahul, shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday in which the actor can be seen in a natural look. She looked stunning in a cream coloured tee, layered neckpiece and cool pair of sunnies. Her picture grabbed the attention of her family members and fans alike as her brother Ahan Shetty commented, ''Did you actually eat the popsicle?''. Her father and superstar Suniel Shetty dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section. Apart from them, Bollywood celebrities like Esha Gupta and Aditya Rao Hydari also poured love for the actor's recent upload.

In a hilarious comment that grabbed eyeballs, a fan inquired about his rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul as he commented, "Where is kl😍😍''.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been fuelling relationship rumours for some time now. The two had recently shot for an eyewear brand for which they are the brand ambassadors. In an interaction with Bombay Times, Suniel Shetty was asked about their relationship, to which he responded that the duo looked brilliant together. He further mentioned that the reported couple will be able to comment on their rumoured relationship, adding that the international brand has chosen the right fits for the shoot of their campaign. Lastly, he said, "They are a good-looking couple, an?" stating how it works from the brand's perspective as he chuckled. Their relationship was also confirmed by Suniel when the Indian cricketer shared dapper photos with Ahan on his social media handle, Suniel reacted to it calling Ahan and Rahul his "strength".

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in romance/comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She’ll also be starring in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic Hope Solo where she will be seen playing the lead role. Her brother Ahan is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut film, Tadap which also stars Tara Sutaria.

(IMAGE- ATHIYASHETTY/INSTA)

