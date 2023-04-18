Athiya Shetty Wishes KL Rahul Happy Birthday With Throwback Photos Of Couple Cuddling Up

Athiya Shetty wished her better half a happy birthday with a sweet post on social media. The Indian cricketer has been busy with the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League and is the captain of Lucknow Super Giants. In her social media post, which Athiya accompanied with two throwback photos of the newly married couple, alongwith a lovely wish.

"Happiest birthday to my biggest blessing," she captioned the post. In the photos, the couple cuddled up on a couch. In one of the photos, Athiya wrapped her arms around Rahul from behind and in the other monochrome snap, they gaze lovingly into each other's eyes. It seemed as if they were blissed out and enjoyed each other's company to the fullest. The post also received loving comments from the netizens and the couple's celebrity friends like Krishna Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, Rohan Shrestha, Sophie Choudry and others.

After keeping their romance private for several years, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in January, earlier this year. They married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow and the private marriage ceremony was attended by their family members and close friends. Meanwhile, check out Athiya's adorable wish for her husband on the occasion of his birthday.

It will be interesting to see if Rahul can lead the team to IPL 2023 victory. On the points table, the LSG are placed 2nd currently with 3 wins and 2 losses in their 5 games. Their next match is against Gujarat Titans on April 22, which will be played at the Ekana Sportz City in Lucknow.