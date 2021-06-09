Athiya Shetty's Latest Pic Leaves Fans Guessing If She's With KL Rahul In England

Actress Athiya Shetty and rumoured beau KL Rahul who are often seen making the headlines, recently left fans wearing their thinking caps. Athiya took to Instagram and shared a mesmerising monochrome picture that left the fans wondering whether she has accompanied KL Rahul to England.

Athiya Shetty's latest picture leaves fans perplexed about her location

In the picture, Athiya was seen seated in an open field with barricades behind her. The actor shared the picture with the caption, "protect your energy." Fans took to the comments section and asked her if she was with Rahul. "Are you in the same place as kl sir?" asked the fan. "Cleaver Athu. B/W picture so that we don't see the background, Athu keep on sharing hints we are loving it," another comment read. "Pakka in England can say from ur background," a third fan noted. "Omg Rahul has a pic at the same spot," a fourth said, referring to the pictures he shared over the weekend.

KL Rahul on the other hand had shared a bunch of pictures from his trip on Instagram with a similar background like Athiya in her pictures. He captioned the pictures and wrote, “Sunshine and good feelings.” KL Rahul, along with Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team, are in England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand, which is set to take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Actor Anushka Sharma is also in England to support Virat and the team.

Earlier, the rumoured couple had stolen the limelight and became a talk of the tinsel town after Rahul had shared pictures from his training session as he prepared for the matches in England. Soon after his post, Athiya could not control her excitement and commented a smiling face emoticon in the comment section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya was last seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor. She gearing up to essay the role of a football player in Afshan Ashiq’s biopic film. Reportedly, the title of the film is said to be Hope Solo. She had made her debut in Bollywood with the film Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

IMAGE: RAHULKL/ATHIYASHETTY/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.