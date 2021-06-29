Athiya Shetty's New Mirror Selfie Has An Inspiring Message For Her Followers

On June 29, 2021, Athiya Shetty, took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie of herself. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor was in the gym when she took this selfie. She accompanied the post with a caption that read "self love will save your soul" which is a quote by the New York-based writer Reuben Holmes, who writes under the pen name of r.h. Sin. Athiya Shetty was seen sporting grey track pants and a sports bra in the photo.

Her father, the Phir Hera Pheri actor, Suniel Shetty commented on the post saying "Someone’s been killing it at the gym 🖤", while Guilty actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, admired the selfie as she dropped a few emojis in the comments section. Her fans and followers showered the post with a lot of love as they said that she looked stunning. Some fans even went on to say that Athiya Shetty was giving them major fitness goals. Some of her fans spoke about the caption and said that it really resonated with them and that it was "on point."

Athiya Shetty was a part of the Motichoor Chaknachoor cast and played the role of Anita Aswathi opposite Nawazuddin Siddique. The movie was conceptualised and directed by Debamitra Biswal, while it was produced by Rajesh Bhatia, Kiran Bhatia under the banner of Woodpecker Movies, and the Viacom18 Studios. The movie released on 15 November 2019 and had gotten mixed reviews from the critics and audiences. The movie also featured Vibha Chibber, Abhishek Rawat, Navni Parihar, and Vivek Mishra in notable roles.

According to reports from June 2018, the actor had been roped in to portray the Kashmiri footballer Ashfan Ashiq, in her biopic titled Hope Solo. Athiya will be playing the 27-year-old footballer who was a part of the J&K women's football team. The movie will be directed by Manish Harishankar, who has previously assisted Rajkumar Santoshi with movies like Phata Poster Nikla Hero and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. The movie will be written by the writer of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and Mary Kom, Saiwin Quadras.

