Athiya Shetty's Sangeet Pantsuit Has A Lucknowi Twist; See Photos

Athiya Shetty, who recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend KL Rahul, is busy sharing dreamy pictures from her intimate fairytale wedding on social media. Recently, both Athiya and her stylist Ami Patel dropped pictures from her sangeet night wherein the actress can be seen donning a white pantsuit.

The pantsuit comprised of white corset top teamed with matching wide-leg pants and an oversized blazer. The attire also had a Lucknowi twist to it. The ensemble was made up of white chikankaari fabric with lots of shimmer and shine.

She completed her look with diamond hoops and white sneakers. In the dreamy attire, Athiya amped up the glam quotient and served as a style-inspiration for many.

Athiya Shetty's other wedding outfits

Athiya served as perfect bridal inspiration in her wedding outfits. For her wedding, she made a strong case for minimalistic fashion in her blush pink pastel lehenga featuring chikankaari embroidery with jaldosi and jaal work.

For her haldi ceremony, she opted for an ivory gota work anarkali suit featuring intricate embroideries.

For the muhurtham ceremony, the actress stuck to her roots and picked a lovely tissue handwoven Kanjivaram saree teamed with fuchsia pink blouse.

Athiya picked a yellow chikankaari lehenga for her mehendi function and looked elegant. She completed the look with her nani's earrings.

Athiya and KL Rahul's first joint appearance after their marriage

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first joint appearance after they got hicthed on January 23. The couple stepped out for a dinner date and looked made for each other. While Athiya wore a printed shirt teamed with blue denim, the cricketer donned a plain white-tee and blue denim.

Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding diaries

After dating for almost three years, Athiya and KL Rahul took the plunge on January 23. They had a traditional intimate wedding at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. From dreamy decor to glamorous wedding outfits, their wedding diaries are on point. The couple had many pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, muhurtham and sangeet.