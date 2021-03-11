Atif Aslam's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Check How Well You Know The Singer

On March 12, Atif Aslam will be ringing in his 38th birthday. The Pakistani playback singer and actor has topped the charts not only in India but in other countries too. Atif is popular for his vocal belting technique and is considered to be one of the best playback singers in the Indian as well as Pakistani music industries of all time. From Bas Ek Pal’s Tere Bin to Kabir Singh’s Kaise Hua, Atif Aslam's songs have touched the heartstrings of its listeners. Alongside being a playback singer, Atif has also made his acting debut with 2011’s Bol. To kick off Atif Aslam's birthday, here’s a quiz for all those who would like to test how well they know the popular singer.

Atif Aslam's quiz

Name the romantic song sung by Ali Javed from Atif’s acting debut film Bol

Kaho

Hona Tha Pyaar

In Dinon

Anjaana

Name the popular album released by Atif on January 8, 2008

Jal Pari

Doorie

Meri Kahani

Actor in Law

What is the name of the film where Atif made his Hollywood debut?

Man Push Cart

Spanish Beauty

The Reluctant Fundamentalist

Alone

In 2005, Atif collaborated with Mithoon, Naresh Sharma and Jal to sing a track in Zeher. Name the song

Pehli Nazar Mein

Aadat

Tere Bin

Woh Lamhe

Name the popular song sung by Atif in Kalyug

Aadat

Tere Bin

O Mere Khuda

Tere Liye

Name the romantic song sung by Atif Aslam in Kismat Konnection-

Bakhuda Tumhi Ho

Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Pehli Nazar Mein

Kaun Hoon Main

Atif Aslam sang a song for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, for which Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics. Name the song

Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Tu Jaane Na

Tere Liye

Aa Bhi Jaa Sanam

Atif’s Jeena Jeena song comes from which film?

Ramaiya Vasta Vaiya

Phata Poster Nikla Hero

Entertainment

Badlapur

Name the song sung by Atif in Rustom

Tere Sang Yaara

Khair Mangda

Hoor

Baarish

Atif’s popular track Dekhte Dekhte comes from which film?

Loveyatri

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Namaste England

Hum Chaar

Answers

Hona Tha Pyaar

Meri Kahani

Man Push Cart

Woh Lamhe

Aadat

Bakhuda Tumhi Ho

Tu Jaane Na

Badlapur

Tere Sang Yaara

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

