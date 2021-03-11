Atif Aslam's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Check How Well You Know The Singer

On March 12, Atif Aslam will be ringing in his 38th birthday. The Pakistani playback singer and actor has topped the charts not only in India but in other countries too. Atif is popular for his vocal belting technique and is considered to be one of the best playback singers in the Indian as well as Pakistani music industries of all time. From Bas Ek Pal’s Tere Bin to Kabir Singh’s Kaise Hua, Atif Aslam's songs have touched the heartstrings of its listeners. Alongside being a playback singer, Atif has also made his acting debut with 2011’s Bol. To kick off Atif Aslam's birthday, here’s a quiz for all those who would like to test how well they know the popular singer.
Atif Aslam's quiz
Name the romantic song sung by Ali Javed from Atif’s acting debut film Bol
- Kaho
- Hona Tha Pyaar
- In Dinon
- Anjaana
Name the popular album released by Atif on January 8, 2008
- Jal Pari
- Doorie
- Meri Kahani
- Actor in Law
What is the name of the film where Atif made his Hollywood debut?
- Man Push Cart
- Spanish Beauty
- The Reluctant Fundamentalist
- Alone
In 2005, Atif collaborated with Mithoon, Naresh Sharma and Jal to sing a track in Zeher. Name the song
- Pehli Nazar Mein
- Aadat
- Tere Bin
- Woh Lamhe
Name the popular song sung by Atif in Kalyug
- Aadat
- Tere Bin
- O Mere Khuda
- Tere Liye
Name the romantic song sung by Atif Aslam in Kismat Konnection-
- Bakhuda Tumhi Ho
- Tera Hone Laga Hoon
- Pehli Nazar Mein
- Kaun Hoon Main
Atif Aslam sang a song for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, for which Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics. Name the song
- Tera Hone Laga Hoon
- Tu Jaane Na
- Tere Liye
- Aa Bhi Jaa Sanam
Atif’s Jeena Jeena song comes from which film?
- Ramaiya Vasta Vaiya
- Phata Poster Nikla Hero
- Entertainment
- Badlapur
Name the song sung by Atif in Rustom
- Tere Sang Yaara
- Khair Mangda
- Hoor
- Baarish
Atif’s popular track Dekhte Dekhte comes from which film?
- Loveyatri
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu
- Namaste England
- Hum Chaar
Answers
- Hona Tha Pyaar
- Meri Kahani
- Man Push Cart
- Woh Lamhe
- Aadat
- Bakhuda Tumhi Ho
- Tu Jaane Na
- Badlapur
- Tere Sang Yaara
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Image Source: Atif Aslam's Twitter
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.