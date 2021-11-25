'Atrangi Re': Aanand L Rai On Working With Akshay Kumar, Says His ‘simplicity Is Charming'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and South Indian superstar Dhanush will be seen courting the young star Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming unusual love story Atrangi Re helmed by Aanand L Rai. On Wednesday, the filmmakers have finally unveiled its trailer, wherein the leading trio of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush can be seen exuding charm in the unique tale of love. The film is slated to premiere on the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

Recently, the director and storyteller, Aanand L Rai has opened up on working with Bollywood's Khiladi. The Raanjhana director revealed that Akshay's 'authenticity and honesty' inspired him as a filmmaker. Read on to know more.

Aanand L Rai praises Akshay Kumar's 'authenticity'

Speaking about his experience working with megastar Akshay, Aanand L Rai said, "Akshay Kumar's simplicity is very charming. His authenticity and honesty inspire me as a director." Besides Atrangi Re, Aanand is also teaming up with Akshay for a family drama titled Raksha Bandhan. The actor will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, the makers of Atrangi Re released the first-ever trailer on their official social media handles. The trailer showcases Sara's Rinku embroiled in a romantic affair with both Kumar and Dhanush's character, leading to a string of tumultuous events. She is caught between two diverse worlds, one charting her current state of affairs, while the other showcasing her life decades ago.

The film shows Dhanush in a heartwarming and innocent avatar, Akshay as a dreamlike character, while Sara strikes a balance between life and love. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films present Atrangi Re, a Colour Yellow production, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, director Aanand L Rai spoke about the unusual casting. The film is criticized from all quarters due to the age difference between Sara (26), and the two male actors Akshay (54) and Dhanush (38). He emphasised that the audience just needs to be patient and stated that the word 'Atrangi' itself means funnily weird. He further said that if a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. Rai claimed that people have the habit of judging people. He asks people to be patient and watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter.

