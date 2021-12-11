Last Updated:

'Atrangi Re': Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Aanand L Rai Spotted At Mumbai Airport

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai was spotted at an airport with the stars of his forthcoming directorial venture 'Atrangi Re' namely Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Atrangi Re
1/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Akshay Kumar, who is set to appear in the forthcoming romantic drama 'Atrangi Re', was spotted at Kalina airport. 

Atrangi Re
2/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sported in casual wear, the actor introduced his character in the movie with the caption, ''An Atrangi story about the madness of love. Adding magic to this story, yours truly!''.

Atrangi Re
3/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai was spotted at Kalina airport with the stars, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, of his upcoming directorial venture 'Atrangi Re'.

Atrangi Re
4/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan was spotted in casual wear at Kalina airport with director Aanand L Rai. 

Atrangi Re
5/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The young actor is set to play the role of Rinku who gets embroiled in a twisted tale of love with co-star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar's character. 

Tags: Akshay Kumar, Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan
