Last Updated:

'Atrangi Re': AR Rahman, Sara Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar Grace Film's Album Launch

The album launch of the movie 'Atrangi Re' took place on Monday, the movie's lead pair Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan along with A.R. Rahman attended the event.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Atrangi Re
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The team of 'Atrangi Re' was spotted at the movie's music launch event. 

Atrangi Re
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan was a vision in white as she wore a floor-length white gown with lace details. 

Atrangi Re
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Akshay Kumar sported an all-black look and paired it off with red glasses. 

Atrangi Re
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The lead actors of the movie posed together, Dhanush who will also feature in the movie did not attend the event. 

Atrangi Re
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The movie has been produced by T-Series and the managing director of the film production company, Bhushan Kumar was also present at the event. 

Atrangi Re
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

A.R. Rahman has composed the music score of the movie. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Atrangi Re, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding: Here's how they spent 3rd day before D-day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding: Here's how they spent 3rd day before D-day
In Pics: 'Atrangi Re' & 'Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui' team papped during promotions

In Pics: 'Atrangi Re' & 'Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui' team papped during promotions
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com