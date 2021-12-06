'Atrangi Re': Film's Latest Song 'Rait Zara Si' Is All About The Trio's Bounding Love Tale

Ahead of their album release today, makers of Atrangi Re have released another track from the film, Rait Zara Si, which is all about the remarkable love stories of the leading trio. The emotional ballad rightly encapsulates the trials and tribulations as well as the goosebumps one feels while being in love. Myriad glimpses of Sara's (Rinku) romantic tale with both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush are shown in the clip, setting the stage for Atrangi Re to be an unusual yet fascinating film.

The track has been crooned by Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati while the legendary AR Rahman is behind composing, arranging and producing it. Rait Zara Si is all about the film's soul, taking the audience on a turbulent journey of love.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, December 6, the Simmba actor announced the track release and wrote," My heart keeps pounding For a love that's bounding Lag rahi hai ek alag hi pyaas si Kyunki aagayi hai #RaitZaraSi. Song out now!". Akshay also teased the track and wrote, "A romantic ballad that takes you through a journey of love!". Take a look.

The film's album is all set to be released today, with the ensemble cast and AR Rahman slated to attend the event. Akshay Kumar also revealed that AR Rahman will be live in concert at the launch, which will stream on Youtube from 7 pm. Apart from AR Rahman, the music album has contributions by Irshad Kamil, who has penned the lyrics of the songs.

The film's foot-tapping track Chaka Chak track has already become a raging hit among the audience, showcasing Sara's quirky dance moves at Dhanush’s character’s engagement.

Akshay Kumar and South Indian superstar Dhanush will be seen courting the young star Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming unusual love story. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Hayathi in pivotal roles. Its trailer showed Sara's Rinku embroiled in a romantic affair with both Kumar and Dhanush's character, leading to a string of tumultuous events. The film is scheduled to release on December 24 via the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

