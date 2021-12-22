'Atrangi Re' Release Date & Time: When Is Atrangi Re Releasing On Disney Plus Hotstar?

The most awaited film of the year Atrangi -Re is a story of an unusual love triangle, where Sara-Ali Khan will be seen romancing with the two biggest names of the industry -- Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara is all set to entertain her fans once again with her charming and bubbly avatar in the film. After receiving a good response on trailers and songs from the audience, the film is all set to stream on the popular OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. As the release date of Atrangi Re is inching closer, check out all the details ahead of its release

'Atrangi Re' Release Date and Time

Atrangi Re will be releasing tomorrow, that is, on 24th December on Disney plus Hotstar and to watch the film you will need a Disney plus Hotstar subscription. With its plans starting from 299/month for their premium monthly plan, 899/year for their super plan, 1499/year for their premium plan. So, all the new releases can be seen on Disney plus Hotstar Multiplex with subscriptions.

The time of the release of the film is not confirmed yet. But seeing the earlier releases on Disney plus Hotstar, the film might get released at around 12 noon or maybe in the evening. The film is produced under the banner, T-Series Colour Yellow Productions Cape of Good Films and it is helmed by Aanand L. Rai.

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starer 'Atrangi Re'

A little twisted tale filled with love, this love triangle is going to be totally different and weird. Sara Ali Khan in this one appears to be playing a quite promising role as she will be seen in an unusual avatar. The film revolves around Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara) and Vishnu (Dhanush) who are married to each other forcefully. And as they return to Dhanush's village, the duo decides to part ways because of their contrasting personalities. On contrary, Akshay Kumar in this is playing the character of a magician Sajjad Ali, who is Sara's love interest. It is quite evident from the trailer that Sara is in dilemma and torn between her husband Vishnu and her lover Sajjad Ali.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to be released and their wait will get over tomorrow, 23th December.

IMAGE:SARAALIKHAN95_INSTAGRAM