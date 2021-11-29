Makers of the upcoming film Atrangi Re have released the song Chaka Chak on November 29. The song features Sara Ali Khan showing off her dance moves at Dhanush’s character’s engagement. The film directed by Aanand L Rai also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Atrangi Re will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.

The peppy track shows Sara Ali Khan dancing in a neon green saree and neon pink blouse in the song. The setup is of Dhanush’s character’s engagement. Atrangi Re will see Sara romancing Dhanush and Akshay Kumar’s characters. The song has been composed and produced by AR Rahman, while Shreya Ghoshal has crooned it. The song’s lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

New song Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re out now

Sara shared the song on her Instagram page and wrote, “Bihar Ki chori ka nikla Gaana. Ab har shaadi par yahi bajana. Guarantee majaa aana. #ChakaChak Out now (link in bio) #AtrangiRe streaming from 24th December on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.” Earlier, the makers had shared the intriguing trailer of the film that showed Sara's Rinku embroiled in a romantic affair with both Kumar and Dhanush's character, leading to a string of tumultuous events. She is caught between two diverse worlds, one charting her current state of affairs, while the other showcasing her life decades ago. The musical drama showcases Dhanush in a heartwarming/ innocent avatar, Akshay as a dreamlike character, while Sara strikes a balance between life and love.

Major takeaways from the new song

The dance video depicts Dhanush’s engagement ceremony as Sara performs. The other major highlight of the song was Sara’s scintillating moves that are sure to steal the hearts of her fans. Though going by the video, it is not really clear if she is Dhanush’s bride in the song, but it seems that the South Indian superstar’s character is set to offer a lot more in the film. The peppy track and the beats are sure to leave fans grooving after listening to it on loop. Atrangi Re was scheduled to release on Valentine's Day this year, but, the shoot got delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, it is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.

IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan95