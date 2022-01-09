'Atrangi Re': Sara Ali Khan's Little Fan Copies Her Steps From 'Chaka Chak'; Watch

Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Disney Plus Hotstar's Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Many songs from the recent release have garnered popularity, however, Sara's Chaka Chak has been the most-loved one of the lot. A recent video of a young girl dancing to the song and matching moves with the Bollywood actor surfaced online and Sara re-shared it, as she believed it was 'too cute'.

Young fan dances to Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak

The young girl is seen in an identical attire as Sara in the hit song as she dons a neon green saree with hints of bright pink. She also has on jewellery, giving her the complete Sara Ali Khan look. The clip caught the attention of several fans and followers, including the actor herself, who posted it on her social media story and wrote, "so cute".

Have a look at the video here

Several netizens headed to the comments section of the viral video and lauded the young girl as she grooved perfectly to the song. A fan said she was 'really a superstar' as they praised her dance skills. Others called her video 'awesome,' 'mind-blowing' and 'fab'. Some also left several heart emoticons in the comments section of the post.

Several netizens have grooved to the number and posted videos of their performance to the song online. Recently, a 63-year-old fan decided to dance to Chaka Chak and became the talk of the town online. The video won over millions of hearts and became viral on Instagram. The 63-year-old Dadi could be seen in the same saree as the actor in the film and put on a gracious smile as she danced her way into fans' hearts.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re is available for fans to watch on Disney+Hotstar, in which, it recently became the most-watched film. According to a media statement, the director mentioned he was 'grateful' that the films received heaps of love and that the fact that the film was so well-received by the audience was a 'complete win'. He said, "Atrangi Re is a labour of our love and when something you have worked so hard for, sparks such strong emotions in your audience, it feels like a complete win because the audience’s verdict is the final verdict. We are grateful that the film has received so much love and that the performances, music and plot are being widely appreciated. It’s very humbling and gratifying"

