'Atrangi Re' Song 'Tumhein Mohabbat Hai' Releases Online, Captures Vishu's Love For Rinku

Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film got a digital release and premiered on Disney+Hotstar on December 24. The film's emotional song titled Tumhein Mohabbat Hai has now released on YouTube and portrays Dhanush's character Vishu's love for Rinku, played by Sara Ali Khan.

Tumhein Mohabbat Hai is an emotional song that can bring tears to the eyes of those who watched the film. It includes an important part of the movie's plot and marks the turning point of Rinku- the character portrayed by Sara Ali Khan. It also portrays Vishu's longing for Rinku and his undying love for her. However, what makes the music video an emotional one is seeing Visu understand that she cannot have the love he longs for. The song is voiced by Arijit Singh and composed and produced by AR Rahman. The lyrics of the track have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Atrangi Re has been receiving heaps of love online and has also become the 'most-watched' film on Disney+Hotstar.

Watch the music video of Tumhein Mohabbat Hai here:

Sara Ali Khan calls Dhanush an 'inspiring actor and supportive friend'

Sara and Dhanush seem to share a great bond off the screen as well, which definitely translated into their perfect chemistry on screen. Sara recently posted a few pictures from the film with Dhanush and called him an 'inspiring actor and supportive friend'. She also mentioned she could not imagine going through the journey of the film without him and thanked him for making it the 'most special journey' for her.

"Most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player, and most importantly my dearest Vishu 🥰🥰🥰 I cannot imagine this journey without your selfless help, constant motivation and of course your delicious sapda 🥘🥘🥘 Thank you for making this already most special journey for me forever unforgettable ♾❤️ (sic)," Sara captioned her Instagram post.

Dhanush replied to her in the comments section and wrote, "It's was lovely working with you and seeing you bring Rinku to life! Can't wait for the audience to see what you've done with this part! 🤗🤗 (sic)"

(Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram)