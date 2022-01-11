'Atrangi Re' Star Sara Ali Khan Spills Beans On Criticism; 'Enjoyed It Since Childhood'

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently got candid about taking on criticism in stride and dealing with it from an early age. From Kedarnath to her recent outing in romantic drama Atrangi Re, the young actor has managed to establish herself as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood with only a handful of films. Although she has yet to add many titles to her name, the actor has not been spared from criticisms that come with every venture.

From constructive criticisms to social media trolling, Sara Ali Khan revealed her take on the matter and how she has been tackling the situation since her childhood. She also talked about her optimistic take on criticism and how she utilizes the opportunity to learn from it rather than taking it to heart.

Sara Ali Khan opens up about criticism

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 26-year-old actor revealed that she has 'enjoyed' criticism since her childhood. She further explained that even though she 'enjoys appreciation', she believes that 'teachings' from failures are far more valuable than 'happiness' in success. She also stated that she needs to tackle others' criticism with confidence in herself and have the ability to 'convince' them of the same.

Sara Ali Khan admitted that she does not take criticism 'badly' but rather 'reflects' on the reviews and focuses on making sure that the masses will 'appreciate' her future works. The young actor also shared her thoughts on trolling via social media by stating that it 'affects' her when people troll her work as she makes films for the audience. However, the young actor believes that she tackles trolls well when they are targeting her for being herself.

She asserted that her 'mental peace' does not 'depend on others' and that she does not 'care' about such trolls. She further added that even though she strives to 'learn and inspire' for appreciation, the actor also pointed out that there is a line between 'appreciation and validation'. The actor believed that many people can get lost in those lines but she 'understands' the difference.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film in Indore. The film is directed by Laxman Utrekar and also stars Vicky Kaushal.