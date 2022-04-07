Actor John Abraham’s latest release Attack Part 1, has been receiving a neutral response from moviegoers and fans alike, doing moderate business at the box office. While facing tough competition from RRR and The Kashmir Files that are running successfully at the box office, the Dhoom actor’s movie did not manage to impress movie buffs and critics. Now, after all the love and criticism his film has received in the last six days, John Abraham penned a note of gratitude on social media.

In the statement, the actor acknowledged the hard work and sincere efforts of the entire team in conceiving a project and executing it so well. Abraham tried to motivate his entire team as the film did not meet certain expectations of the fans as shown in the trailer. John who plays the role of a super-soldier with Artificial Intelligence also thanked his fans for the love they have been showering on the film.

John Abraham pens statement thanking fans for 'Attack'

Despite breathtaking action sequences and a technology studded storyline, the film did not manage to score well as expected. As per the latest reports of Box Office India, Attack Part 1's day 6 numbers suggest that the film has still not managed to pull the crowd to the theatres. The figures are low even on the 6th day, as the film earned Rs 1 crore and has, by far, collected approximately Rs 13 crore.

With the numbers that the film received, John was yet to thank all his fans and well-wishers who opted to watch the film. While penning this gratitude, the actor wrote, “Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that's new and different. ATTACK was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new. (sic)”

Continuing, he wrote, “It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves but we got what we wanted, I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on ATTACK. (sic)”

The film is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has also co-written it with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. It is bankrolled by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. Along with John Abraham, the movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

(Image: @TheJohnAbraham/Instagram/PTI)