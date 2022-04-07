'Attack Part 1' Box Office Collection Day 6: John Abraham-starrer Continues To Struggle

John Abraham essayed the role of India's first super-soldier in his recently released film Attack Part 1. The movie's plot revolves around a common man, who is made India's first super-soldier after he survives a severe bomb blast. The film showcases some high-octane action sequences mixed with emotions and drama.

With some breathtaking action sequences and a stellar star cast, Attack miserably failed to attract the masses at the ticket window. Released on April 1, 2022, the film is moving at a slow pace at the box office and is receiving mixed reviews from the audience.

Attack Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 6

Actor John Abraham's latest offering, Attack is not doing great at the ticket window and it opened to a cold response at the box office. After 6 days of running, the movie still seems to be suffering at the box office with some unimpressive figures.

As per the latest reports of Box Office India, Attack Part 1's day 6 numbers suggest that the film has still not managed to pull the crowd to the theatres. The figures are low even on the 6th day, as the film earned Rs 1 crore and has by far collected approximately Rs 13 crore so far. Overall, the John Abraham starrer is unable to pick up pace as it is receiving tough competition from SS Rajamouli's RRR and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files.

More about Attack Part 1

The film is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has also co-written it with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. It is bankrolled by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. Along with John Abraham, the movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/PenMovies