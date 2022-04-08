Attack Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: John's Film Continues With Unimpressive Numbers

Actor John Abraham's latest offering, Attack Part 1, has opened to a cold response at the ticket window. The movie's plot revolves around a common man, who is made India's first super-soldier after he survives a severe bomb blast. The film showcases some high-octane action sequences mixed with emotions and drama.

John, who is well-known for his dynamic action sequences in every film, miserably failed to attract the masses with his recently released actioner Attack Part. 1. The John Abraham-starrer continues to struggle with a slow pace at the box office even on the seventh day of its release.

Attack Part 1 Box Office Collections, Day 7

With some breathtaking action sequences and a stellar star cast, Attack badly failed to bring the audience to the ticket window and crashed at the box office. As per the reports of Box Office India, Attack Part 1 could not manage to sustain even on the seventh day of its release and struggled to mint some good numbers. On the 7th day, the film earned an approx 1 crore taking the total to Rs 14 crore. The numbers are very low. The film is unable to pick up the pace and one of the major reasons for this is, that it is receiving a tough fight from SS Rajamouli's RRR and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files.

More about Attack Part 1

Attack Part 1 follows the story of an army man, who is turned into a super-soldier. The film is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has also co-written it with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. It is bankrolled by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. Along with John Abraham, the movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheJohnAbaraham