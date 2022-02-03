'Attack' Part 1: John Abraham-starrer Actioner Gets New Release Date; Check

Bollywood actor John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Attack Part 1 and took to his social media handle to reveal its new release date. The actor announced that the film will get its theatrical release on April 1, 2022, and told his fans and followers to gear up to witness the country's first 'super soldier'. The film was earlier scheduled to release in 2021 but faced delays owing to the worldwide COVID pandemic.

John Abraham-starrer Attack gets a release date

The forthcoming actioner is now set to hit the big screens on April 1, 2022, and fans are extremely excited to see their favourite actors on the big screen. The film will see John Abraham playing the lead role alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Sharing the news the actor wrote, "Get ready to witness our country's first super soldier and his strike to save the nation's pride #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1st April 2022."

The actor was most recently seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, which recently premiered online via the only streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Attack Part 1 has been one of the actor's most-awaited releases and was helmed and co-written by Lakshya Raj Anand. The film will be all about an attack team led by John's character and will focus on their rescue mission. The teaser shared earlier last year was full of high octane action, drama and emotion and the audience can't wait to see it become a reality on the big screen.

Watch the teaser here

Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham