'Attack Part 1' Trailer 2: John Abraham Impresses Netizens With High Octane Stunts; Watch

With just weeks left for the release of actor John Abraham's starrer Attack Part 1, the makers treated fans with the second trailer. John is all set to take action a notch higher with the film as he is seen performing high-octane stunts and sequences playing the role of a super soldier.

The gunshots make for the perfect background music for all the action happening on the screen and I don't think anyone else could have justified the role of a super soldier like John did. The film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, who has also co-written it with Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. The film is bankrolled by John, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. The film is already being spun into a franchise with Attack: Part 1 releasing in theatres on April 1, 2022.

Attacks part 1 trailer 2 released

After the first trailer that proved to be a visual treat for fans, the second trailer has just stunned all with John's powerful action stunts. Starting from VFX to all the breathtaking stunts in the film, including bombshells and gunshots firing in the background, cinemagoers will have a fabulous time witnessing the story of a soldier.

John shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "IT'S TIME FOR ONE FINAL ATTACK!#ATTACKTrailer2 out now: link in bio.#Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22...#ATTACKMovie." Apart from John, the trailer also shows Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The over 2-minute trailer is a complete entertainment package that gives a glimpse into the different moods of John. For the uninitiated, John Abraham will be seen playing the role of India’s first super-soldier in the movie who has been installed with superpowers with the help of technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Apart from John and Rakul Preet Singh, the trailer also gives a glimpse of Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions and is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheJohnAbraham